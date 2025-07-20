10-year-old’s rape: Suspect’s pic out, protests continue

CHENNAI: For the second day running, Gummidipoondi in neighbouring Tiruvallur district saw tense moments over the rape of a 10-year-old girl.

Around 200 cadre of AIADMK staged a protest outside the Arambakkam police station on Saturday demanding the arrest of the suspect in the case.

The protest, on Saturday, was led by AIADMK district president Siruniyam Balaraman where the cadre tried to gherao the Arambakkam police station.

Later they also blocked the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway which led to disruption in traffic for some time. Top police personnel were deployed on the spot to pacify the protesters.

Meanwhile, the police have released photos of the suspect, believed to be a migrant worker, travelling across the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border on suburban trains. Multiple special teams led by three deputy superintendents of police under the supervision of the district SP have been formed to trace the suspect.

According to the police sources, the special teams have fanned out to various locations on the TN-AP border and camps where migrant workers stay. The police have also requested the public to share information which may help them get to the perpetrator.

On Friday, the relatives of the girl had staged a similar protest outside the police station.

The incident occurred on July 12 when the girl, a student of Class 4 in a school in the vicinity, was allegedly abducted to a secluded area and raped by the suspect. When she raised an alarm, the man quickly fled the spot, after which, she ran to her grandmother and narrated her ordeal. She was quickly taken to the Ponneri Government hospital and later shifted to RSRM hospital in Chennai.