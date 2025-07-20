CMRL’s Wimco Nagar Depot awarded IGBC gold rating

CHENNAI: CMRL has earned a “Gold” certification under the “Green Factory Building” category from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its Wimco Nagar Depot.

The recognition marking the depot’s environmentally conscious design, construction, and operations. The depot becomes the latest addition to CMRL’s growing portfolio of certified green assets, which already includes 40 metro stations with IGBC Platinum ratings under Phase 1 and its extension.

The Wimco Nagar Depot, an elevated terminal on the Blue Line spanning 34,000 sq. m, was assessed on the sustainability parameters of energy, water, waste management, and innovation. The depot was designed as a state-of-the-art operations hub with 16 stabling lines, water efficiency system, an automated coach washing plant that recycles 80% of used water, a training facility, and staff amenities such as a gym. It also houses an effluent treatment plant that reclaims wastewater for non-potable purposes like irrigation and toilet flushing. a release stated.