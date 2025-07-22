Inclusive art takes centre stage at Backyard

The Banyan, much like the ancient Yggdrasil, does not merely grow, it connects. Rooted in memory, branching through time, it stretches across the now and into what comes next. This tree is culture and art.

On a sultry Sunday afternoon in Backyard, Adyar, this idea came alive in form. The third edition of The Living Library of Artists, hosted by Sunshine House in collaboration with 98 Madras and Anchored Hues, transformed the space into a living, breathing archive of queerness, craft, and cultural memory.

Unlike the white-walled ‘chicness’ of traditional galleries, this was art as an encounter. Artistes stood beside their work on display inside the two-storeyed building, not just to be observed, but to be spoken with. “Think of this as a library,” said Purple, one of the curators of the event. “You talk to an artiste. Each of them will have a story to tell. Each of them is growing, like branches of a tree, and each one gives a hand.”