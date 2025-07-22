Private Movie Theatres bring a new experience to Chennai

The business owners recognise the difference in the cost of celebrations at general venues and at private lounges. “Privacy and cost are the two main reasons why people are choosing our place,” says Richard. Concurring, Chetan says, “A grand celebration like one at The Binge Town would cost upwards of `15,000 if done at home or a hotel. At Rajaji Nagar, Bengaluru, it hardly costs `4,000 for decoration, entertainment, food, cake, photoshoot, and more.”

These lounges largely attract a younger crowd, typically between the ages of 18 and 40. Be it couples planning low-key anniversaries, friends hosting a going-away party, or even children planning a birthday surprise for grandparents or parents, the idea of having an entire theatre to themselves resonates deeply. “The repeat rate is a bit lower than what we would have liked it to be,” admits Chetan. “On average, 8 to 10% of our customers are repeat customers,” he says.

While other players have leaned into the celebration market, Richard takes a slightly different approach, “While others have chosen celebration as the core. We have always concentrated on cinematic experience as the major selling point.”

Though the concept of running private theatres as a business is new, the competition has been rising day by day.

As lifestyles shift and attention spans shrink, experiences that blend comfort, novelty, and control are winning hearts. In that quiet dark room where the world is on pause, Chennaiites are finding new ways to celebrate – not louder, just better.