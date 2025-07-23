Rosary Matriculation turns 75

As the Rosary Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Chennai, celebrates its 75th year (Platinum Jubilee), the Alumni Committee invites all former students to a grand Alumni Reunion & Carnival.

To honour this milestone, the school has lined up several celebratory events throughout the year. One of the key highlights is the Carnival and Reunion scheduled for Saturday, July 26, between 10.30 am and 5 pm, at the school campus.

Rosary Matriculation School was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary. The school is owned by the Society of the Sisters of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, registered under the Societies Registration Act, having its office at Chennai. One of its major activities in India is providing formal education at all levels.