Rosary Matriculation turns 75

As the Rosary Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Chennai, celebrates its 75th year (Platinum Jubilee), the Alumni Committee invites all former students to a grand Alumni Reunion & Carnival.
To honour this milestone, the school has lined up several celebratory events throughout the year. One of the key highlights is the Carnival and Reunion scheduled for Saturday, July 26, between 10.30 am and 5 pm, at the school campus.
Rosary Matriculation School was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary. The school is owned by the Society of the Sisters of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, registered under the Societies Registration Act, having its office at Chennai. One of its major activities in India is providing formal education at all levels.
The strength of the school is said to have increased four fold in 25 years. In 1975, presiding over the silver jubilee celebration of Rosary Matriculation School, Sister Celine Xavier, principal, said that the strength of the school increased from 400 in 1950 to 1,690 in 1975, as per news reports. Over the years, the school has had illustrious alumni like Justice (retd) Prabha Sridevan, and The Apollo Hospital Sisters.
On Saturday, the event at the school campus will include felicitating eminent alumni from the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s during the inauguration, followed by the carnival and culminating with the valedictory programme where the alumni will be putting together a cultural extravaganza ending with a celebrity alumni ramp walk.
This vibrant carnival will feature a variety of exciting stalls, games, performances, and opportunities to reconnect with old friends, beloved teachers, and the cherished spirit of Rosary. It promises to be a heartfelt gathering of past and present — a time to celebrate achievements, relive memories, and strengthen the enduring bond.
All alumni are requested to register their participation. To register, and for more information, contact: Malini: 9880407760, Priya: 9003052988, Matengi S Suresh: 9884200505. Visit: rosarychennai.com. Spot registrations are
open at the venue from 11
am onwards.