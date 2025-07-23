Three held for stealing 1.2kg gold bar from man who fell off bike

CHENNAI: Three men, including two autorickshaw drivers, were arrested for stealing a 1.2kg gold bar from a goldsmith who fell off his bike near the Simpson bus stand in Chintadripet on Saturday.

The stolen gold was recovered, along with two auto rickshaws used in the crime, the police said. According to the Chintadripet police, Ramgopal Maji (54) of Nammalwar Street, who runs a gold workshop in Sowcarpet, was returning from a T Nagar jewellery store when he lost control of his two-wheeler and suffered a leg fracture.

Two auto drivers nearby helped him and sent him in an autorickshaw to the hospital. At the hospital Ramgopal realised that the gold bar kept in his vehicle had gone missing. The police arrested Santhoshkumar (26) and Rajasekar alias Bhuubalan (32), and Ilavarasan alias Sibi (22).