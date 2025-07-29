Chennai's nights get gameified with platters, pints, and points

Arjun recalls recommending the idea even before the pub opened in Chennai, and adds that though he occasionally does theme-based quizzes, he prefers to keep them general, and include more audios and videos to make it more interactive. “There’s no preset template. You show up on the day, there are a couple of rounds — each one a different topic — and you just go with the flow,” he says.

While pub quizzes entered the Chennai arena only in the past years, they’ve long been a weekly ritual in countries like the UK and the USA. Arjun notes that the format became familiar here largely because of those who had travelled abroad. “As people in metro cities started exploring other countries, they brought with them the idea of these nights to their own cities,” he says. The format caught on, especially among young professionals looking for mid-week unwinding, that is both competitive and casual.

Sanjith, a regular at Watson’s, has experienced pub quizzes in Dublin and was glad to find something similar here. “I was kind of intrigued,” he says. When he was looking for places that had quiz nights in the city, he came across professional quizzing circuits but since he wanted a “chiller, laid back version of it,” he explored the options of pub quizzing. One night at Watson’s, he met Arjun and started attending his quiz nights as they were not planned quizzes, and covered several themes.