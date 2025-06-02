Priest cheats couple in name of ritual, held

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old temple priest was arrested by Abhiramapuram police on Saturday for allegedly cheating a city-based builder and his wife of 76 grams of gold jewellery, which he took from them promising a ritual to ward off “black magic”.

According to police, T Poornaprakash of Perambur convinced the couple that their family was under a curse put on by business rivals and that only a specific ritual could protect them from harm.

Based on this claim, he took two gold chains, a gold bangle and a family photograph, promising to conduct the ritual and return the jewellery after its completion, the police said. SBR Ramesh (56), a construction contractor from Trustpakkam near Mandaveli, filed a complaint after the priest failed to return the items despite repeated requests.

The couple first met Poornaprakash in August 2024 through a mutual acquaintance, police added. Based on a complaint, the police arrested Poornaprakash and recovered the jewels. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.