Tambaram corporation staff crunch hits command centre success

Ward 38 councillor C Saranya, who belongs to the ruling DMK, criticised the civic body’s inefficiency in addressing grievances. She said the civic body does not have the proper equipment to clear the silt from the UGD. “How can they address the bigger issues that would affect residents,” she asked.

AIADMK floor leader G Sankar told TNIE, “Actually the corporation is struggling with a small number of staff to carry out even their regular duties. When this is the case, how can they address the grievances of residents.” Other councillors also echoed the same view and said that an acute staff shortage in all departments prevented the corporation from addressing the grievances of the public.

However, in some cases, residents said the system helped fix accountability on officials and get issues resolved faster.

Speaking to TNIE, Murali Deskian of Thiruchendurnagar 2nd Street, who raised a grievance on drainage overflow, said earlier it would take a few days to resolve such complaints but now it was addressed within five hours. “I wish the same kind of response is maintained for all complaints across the corporation limits.”

The officials said that according to the SoP, the grievance is first forwarded to field staff to attend, then to supervisor-level officers to ensure it is addressed, and finally it would be cross-checked by senior officials like assistant engineers.

A senior TCMC official said the ICCC allows real-time tracking of civic issues and it helps in improving accountability across departments. “By integrating service requests and responses, we aim to bring efficiency and transparency to urban governance. Public feedback helps us identify lapses and improve further,” the official said.