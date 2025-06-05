Four arrested for cyber fraud in Chennai

CHENNAI: Four people involved in different cyber fraud cases in which multiple victims from the city lost around Rs 27 lakh have been arrested.

The North Zone cyber crime police arrested R Sitaraman (37) and P Senthilnathan (28) from Cuddalore on charges of cheating a Chennai man of Rs 6.88 lakh through a fake investment site which claimed high returns for investment in dollars. Nandagopal from Korukkupet, had invested via a link shared on Instagram. The duo was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

The East Zone cyber crime police arrested A Loganathan (23) from Theni for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 9.4 lakh by promising low-rate USDT purchases via Telegram. The victim, Rabbani Khan, was misled by an ad claiming discounted crypto deals through a contact linked to a fake Binance application, the police said. The police tracked the suspect using bank and IP data.

Similarly, the West Zone cyber crime police arrested A Renganathan (26) of Thoothukudi for duping Saravanan from Arumbakkam of Rs 10.55 lakh in a fake investment scheme. Renganathan was produced before a court on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody.