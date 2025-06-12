Chennai's Vadapalani bus terminus set for major overhaul

CHENNAI: The Vadapalani bus terminus, one of Chennai’s busiest transit points, is set for a major overhaul. Chennai Metro Asset Management Limited (CMAML) - a joint venture between Chennai Metro Rail Limited and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation - has floated tenders for redeveloping the 6.65acre site into a modern multimodal hub and commercial complex.

Located along the high-traffic Arcot Road corridor, the existing depot handles over 158 buses and 1,100 daily services. The redevelopment, which is likely to cost more than Rs 480 crore, will feature a ground-level transit hub with five boarding bays and two alighting bays.

It will also offer dual access points from Arcot Road for terminal users and Kumaran Colony Main Road for commercial traffic. It will also offer dual access points from Arcot Road for terminal users and Kumaran Colony Main Road for commercial traffic.

Above the terminal, the 12-storey structure will include retail outlets, a food court and restaurant hub, and office spaces.