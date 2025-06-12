Two minors among three arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: In a case of alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl at Kalakattur in Kancheepuram, three youth, including two minors, were arrested on Wednesday. The men allegedly took the girl to a secluded spot in the locality and spiked her drink before assaulting her, the police said.

According to the police, the victim had completed her Class X this year and was working part-time. A few months ago, she got acquainted with two boys, aged 15 and 14, in the locality and befriended 19-year-old Ajay through them. The four of them would usually meet to chat, the police said.

On Monday, the three took the girl to a secluded spot behind a cooperative bank at Kalakattur. There they gave the girl a drink laced with alcohol and allegedly sexually assaulted her, the police said. The men later fled the scene.

When the girl told her parents about the incident, she was taken to a hospital. Her parents then lodged a police complaint based on which a case was registered under sections 74 and 123 of BNS, 9(g) and 10 of the Pocso Act, along with relevant sections of the JJ Act.

Based on an inquiry, the police arrested the trio on Wednesday. The minors were sent to an observation home and Ajay was sent to judicial custody.