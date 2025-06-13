Woman on scooter drops child at wrong school, drives parents into panic in Chennai

CHENNAI: Her intentions were genuine, but Murphy’s Law kicked in, snowballing into something unexpected. That’s what happened to the woman who offered a ride on her two-wheeler to a Class 1 child walking to school.

Blame it on the communication gap, the woman dropped the 7-year-old daughter of migrant workers from Bihar at a school in Thandalam, instead of the one near Irandam Kattalai at Kundrathur. After a police complaint and a few tensed hours, the police traced the girl and handed her back to her parents.

When the girl didn’t return home after school as usual, the worried parents, employed at a private factory, checked with the school and got the shock of their life when they learned the girl had not reached the school.

The Kundrathur police that launched a search following a complaint analysed the CCTV footage and found the woman picking up the child, walking to school carrying her backpack on her shoulder.

When the police zeroed in on the woman with the help of the vehicle’s registration number, she told the police that she had offered to drop the child at her school as she was walking alone along the road.

The police also quoted the woman as saying that the two were not able to communicate properly as the girl could speak only in Hindi. “She dropped the child at the nearby Thandalam school, as she thought the child was studying there,” they said.

Later in the evening, the police found the girl safe at the school principal’s office and was reunited with her parents.