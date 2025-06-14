In a first, Kattaikuttu Sangam launches a diploma programme, details

Art in full bloom

Founded by P Rajagopal in 1990, the organisation began with just 17 performers. “It was a very modest beginning. Over time, it grew gradually, like how a tree grows from a small plant,” says Rajagopal. Today, the Sangam is a democratically run collective with over 250 members — artistes, musicians, playwrights — united by their dedication to keeping Koothu alive.

And it is alive. Not just in rural temple festivals that stretch across the Tamil calendar, but also in new scripts, urban collaborations, and training programmes. “Every year, from the Tamil month of Thai, until Sivaratri, there are performances happening, nonstop. People in Chennai may not see it, so they assume it doesn’t exist. But they need to come and see for themselves,” says Rajagopal.

For those who do, the Sangam’s annual festivals are an eye-opener. The most recent one, bridged the urban-rural divide, ran every weekend from November to January and drew audiences from both the city and countryside. Performances ranged from Kattaikkuttu to Sufi music, Carnatic-Koothu collaborations, and urban theatre from Chennai. “It was a way to challenge the misconception. And it worked. People came from Bengaluru, Chennai, and beyond,” says Swathi.