Church assistant sexually assaults three boys in Chennai, held

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man who was employed at a church in Kolathur has been arrested under the Pocso Act on charges of sexually assaulting three minor boys, aged between 14 and 15, for the past six months. The three boys were students at the Sunday school classes conducted by the church.

According to the Ambattur All Women Police (AWPS), the arrested man was identified as Yesudasan. He was employed as an assistant to a pastor in the church. The boys would go to the church on Sundays to attend the classes. On other weekdays, Yesudasan called the boys allegedly on the pretext of teaching them prayers, took them to hotels and abused them.

The issue came to light when one of the victims told his father and a police complaint was lodged. Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Pocso Act and BNS was registered. Yesudasan was arrested on Tuesday and was sent to judicial custody after an inquiry.

When TNIE spoke to the church management, they clarified that they had dismissed Yesudasan a month ago after parents complained to them about his inappropriate behaviour. The abuse did not take place inside the church, the management added.

The victims were sent for counseling, the police said. Further probe is underway.