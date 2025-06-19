Iconic designs from the skies

Aircraft have been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons. The horrific crash of Air India’s AI-171 in Ahmedabad is one of the rarest aviation disasters in the nation’s history. While we are still trying to make sense of it all, sifting through the rubble, here’s a look at how aircraft have played a part in art.

Aviation art is a genre that tries to portray all aspects of flying, from the aesthetics of the aircraft to the historical events connected with some of them, although the styles may vary from abstract interpretations to realistic portrayals. So, what drew artists to this not-so-conceptual muse, which ideally fits into a science museum rather than an art gallery? In the past, travelling in an airplane wasn’t a common mode of travel. The novelty of it and the technological advancement it signalled fascinated artists as it did the rest of the world. They took to their canvases, especially with the commercial flight boom in the 1950s and allowed their imagination to soar to the skies.