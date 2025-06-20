Chennai police book 207 heavy vehicles entering city roads during peak hours

CHENNAI: Two days after a 10-year-old girl was crushed to death by a water tanker in Perambur, Greater Chennai Police (GCP) officials on June 20 said that they cracked down on 207 heavy vehicles which had entered city roads during peak hours in violation of a ban the previous day.

According to police sources, 120 water tankers and 87 other heavy commercial vehicles were stopped and booked by the city traffic police for entering city roads during morning peak hours from 8-11am and evening peak hours of 3pm-9pm.

Police sources said further action would be initiated, and enforcement has been tightened up.

On Wednesday, S Soumiya (10) was run over by a water tanker when she fell off the two-wheeler driven by her mother.

This had a ripple effect with GCP commissioner A Arun ordering stringent enforcement of traffic rules regarding heavy vehicles.

The Traffic enforcement wing inspector M Sudalaimani was suspended and disciplinary action has been initiated against Pulianthope traffic assistant commissioner Sathyamoorthy as they had failed to curb the violation of traffic rules in this particular case.