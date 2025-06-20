Metro line at Kathipara an engineering marvel: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday described the Chennai Metro Rail constructions under way at Kathipara junction as an “engineering marvel” during a site inspection of the elevated corridor. The project involves laying metro tracks directly atop the Kathipara flyover, marking a first for Indian infrastructure development.

Stalin, who posted pictures of his visit on the social media, recalled the original flyover was built under the leadership of his late father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi, and has since stood as a symbol of the city’s modernisation drive. ”Today, I inspected the work being carried out to lay Metro tracks, a first-of-its-kind in India, on top of the flyover,” he wrote. “I have instructed that this engineering marvel be completed on time so that Chennai residents could soon enjoy a smoother urban commute.”

The Kathipara intersection, one of Chennai’s busiest, is being retrofitted to support the additional metro corridor as part of Phase II of the city’s transit expansion plan.