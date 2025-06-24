Colours of new dialogues

Andal as an alpha female

“For me, Andal is one of the original feminists,” Sujatha says, explaining how Andal stood her ground in a world dominated by patriarchal figures, both divine and mortal. “She went all out to get what she wanted. She navigated love and surrendered on her own terms,” she notes. In a world where the concept of feminism is misinterpreted, the artist brings a Tamil lens to the conversation. “There’s a lot of struggle for women even today. In my own industry, I’ve seen how women have to work twice as hard. So I see Andal as a powerful muse to the generation.”

Sujatha also wants to remind people that art is not confined to the puja room. “Earlier, it used to be only Raja Ravi Varma paintings or frames in homes. But I don’t want my Andal to be locked in the puja room anymore,” she says. This intention of the artist also explains her artistic choices. “The very fact that my Andal does not have a face that you can connect with any one person. It makes her very contemporary and modern.”

Sujatha believes that she is still learning through her creations. “I have only just begun my exploration of Andal,” she says. “I want to see where she takes me.” With that, the artist is planning to introduce three paintings each month to her display at the gallery.

‘The Andal Series’ by Sujatha Narayanan is displayed at Focus Art Gallery, Alwarpet for sale.