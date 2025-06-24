Chennai

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin unveils completed works in Chepauk constituency

Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday inaugurated works completed at a total cost of Rs 8.13 crore and laid the foundation for new works to be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 9.68 crore in his Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency.

The completed works include a roadside sewage pumping station with an H2S gas control system of 6.25 MLD capacity (Rs 3.01 crore) on First Street, CIT Colony, which will benefit 50,000 residents living across 113 streets.

At Dr Besant Road in Ward 116 of the Thenampet Zone, he laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed Urban Community Health Centre building to be constructed at Rs 9.68 crore. Minister KN Nehru, Chennai Mayor R Priya, and senior officials were present. ens

