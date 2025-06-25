Tambaram Corporation to prepare DPR to extend UGD coverage

CHENNAI: At the council meeting on Tuesday, Tambaram Corporation commissioner S Balachander announced that a fresh detailed project report (DPR) would be drawn up to extend UGD coverage. This was in response to complaints that deposits for underground drainage (UGD) connections were collected from residents in areas not covered in the existing scope of the project. He added that any deposits collected in areas where UGD work has not started will be refunded.

The commissioner also said that ward-wise coordination teams will be formed to address civic issues after councillors complained that there was a lack of coordination when carrying out large scale projects like underground drainage which cuts across multiple wards simultaneously.

He added that administrative sanction has been granted for stormwater drain works worth Rs 20 crore ahead of the North East monsoon this year. He informed the council that road development projects amounting to Rs 156 crore would commence shortly.

“Roads reflect the image of a city. Councillors must cooperate to ensure these projects are completed with quality,” he said. Responding to concerns on irregular waste management, Balachander said `32 crore had been earmarked for establishing a solid waste management centre, with construction expected to begin soon.