Tambaram Corporation to prepare DPR to extend UGD coverage

CHENNAI: At the council meeting on Tuesday, Tambaram Corporation commissioner S Balachander announced that a fresh detailed project report (DPR) would be drawn up to extend UGD coverage. This was in response to complaints that deposits for underground drainage (UGD) connections were collected from residents in areas not covered in the existing scope of the project. He added that any deposits collected in areas where UGD work has not started will be refunded.
The commissioner also said that ward-wise coordination teams will be formed to address civic issues after councillors complained that there was a lack of coordination when carrying out large scale projects like underground drainage which cuts across multiple wards simultaneously.
He added that administrative sanction has been granted for stormwater drain works worth Rs 20 crore ahead of the North East monsoon this year. He informed the council that road development projects amounting to Rs 156 crore would commence shortly.
“Roads reflect the image of a city. Councillors must cooperate to ensure these projects are completed with quality,” he said. Responding to concerns on irregular waste management, Balachander said `32 crore had been earmarked for establishing a solid waste management centre, with construction expected to begin soon.
The ordinary and urgent meetings of the corporation were held on Tuesday, chaired by Mayor Vasanthakumari Kamalakannan and the commissioner at the ordinary meeting, the council approved a resolution to name the community hall in ward 31 after Dr BR Ambedkar.
Councillors voiced complaints regarding irregular garbage collection and delay in desilting of sewage canals, leading to frequent sewage overflow. They also pointed out the slow progress and lack of UGD facilities in several areas.
CPM councillor G Vijayalakshmi urged the civic body to provide bus facilities for students relocated from the Adyar riverbank in Anakaputhur to Keeraipakkam and nearby areas, who are studying in Pallavaram and Anakaputhur schools. The commissioner assured that the issue would be addressed.
Midway through the meeting, AIADMK councillors led by floor leader G Shankar staged a walkout, alleging biased fund allocation and neglect of developmental works in their wards.