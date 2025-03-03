Two held for kidnapping cab driver in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two people were arrested by the Maduravoyal police on Saturday on charges of kidnapping a cab driver from Vanagaram. After an inquiry, they were sent to a judicial remand on Sunday.

The police said that M Gopi (25) of Tiruchy had come to Chennai and started working as a driver at a travel company. A few months back, he borrowed some money from the company. Before he finished repaying it, he quit the job.

On Friday, as he was standing in a market at Vanagaram, the owner of the travel company D Vijay (27) spotted him. He forcibly took him on a two-wheeler to a house in Choolaimedu, where he and his friend M Diwakar (24) allegedly threatened him to repay the money. Gopi escaped and lodged a complaint, based on which the police nabbed Vijay and Diwakar.