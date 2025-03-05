CISF to launch first Great Indian Coastal Cyclothon covering 6,553 km; 14 women to be part

CHENNAI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is set to launch its first-ever Great Indian Coastal Cyclothon, where 125 personnel, including 14 women, will cycle around 6,553 km along India’s western and eastern coasts in 25 days, on March 7. The event is being organised as part of the 56th CISF Day.

This was announced at a press meet by SR Saravanan, CISF Inspector General, Southern Sector, on Tuesday. The event will be be flagged off virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from CISF’s regional training centre at Thakkolam in Ranipet district on March 7.

The cyclists will start from Bakkhali in West Bengal and pass through Chennai and Puducherry on the east coast, finishing at the Swami Vivekananda memorial in Kanyakumari. Similarly, on the west coast, the cyclists will start from Lakhpat in Gujarat and traverse through Surat, Mumbai, Goa and Kochi to end in Kanyakumari.

Cultural shows and programmes have been planned at cities along the way. Public can join the cyclothon and choose any stretch of their choice. People can also participate virtually. Registrations could be done on www.cisfcyclothon.com, where all the details are available.