Changing narratives of female bodies in art

THROUGH THE EYES OF THE MODERN WOMAN

The representation of women in art has evolved over time. This evolution happened because contemporary women artists have come to the fore to change stereotypical narratives. Artist Jenny Saville is well known for her huge paintings of the female body.

Her women are fleshy too, but unlike the male portrayals in history, her women do not hide their scars or distortions. The artist ripped apart the concept of the perfect female body by presenting it not as a voyeur but as a woman’s vision of reality. Despite having to face fierce critical opinions, she courageously took on the male-dominated genre of female nudes and presented real women, devoid of the pressure of conforming to prescribed beauty ideals. With several women taking to art, the objectification of women in art has definitely been counterbalanced. As French psychoanalyst Luce Irigaray stated, “If we continue to speak in this sameness, speak as men have spoken for centuries, we will fail each other.”

On this International Women’s Day, let us hope to wake up to a world where real women are celebrated, where imperfections become perfections, and women are not judged by their skin but by what they stand for. May her smile be the only standard of beauty needed to make the world a better place!