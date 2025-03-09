GCC to launch AI-based automated system to assess roads, pathways

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to launch an AI-based fully automated system for assessing the condition of roads and pedestrian pathways, covering 419 km of bus routes and 100 km of footpaths across the city.

With an estimated annual cost of Rs 24.75 lakh, the project will enhance the maintenance and upkeep of Chennai’s roads and pedestrian pathways.

The project, the tender for which was floated on March 6, will involve conducting surveys twice a year — before and after the monsoon — using RoadMetrics technology.

As per the tender document, RoadMetrics is responsible for survey planning, data collection, analysis, delivering a comprehensive report, and ensuring the processed data is mapped in a web-based GIS platform.