A new era of music

Celebrating independent music

Moreover, the musician wanted to release a song in this language to honour a legend. He adds, “This song is actually a tribute to Raja sir in my head. His strength lies in his tunes and modern orchestration. Every musician in the country looks up to him and is inspired.” Shekhar also adds that he always takes back some learning from his visits to the city. “I love the inclusivity of Chennai’s culture. I love the way musicians come together as a team. I always see everyone united beautifully, and that is why great music comes out of here.”

Having spent 40 days at a stretch in the city for song recordings, Shekhar has travelled across and was quick to understand the various genres of music that are played and sung. At every hundred kilometers, he found the music, rhythm, culture, and craze change. “ The audience connects strongly to independent music. They have opened their arms to new singers and composers. They want to hear something new and fresh. This makes me very happy because only humans can do this. In the times of AI, replicating someone else’s voice onto another song or taking a past voice and using it has become common. But AI doesn’t have a heart that beats. AI hasn’t seen pain. These emotions are poured into making music,” he explains.

Reaching out to youngsters with his music and initiatives, Shekhar tells everyone to fall in love with their craft for magic to happen. Students like Aarathana are an example of that magic. She had her parents' support. Hema Rani, CEO of Thenandal Studio Limited and an alumni of GIIS, suggests, “Children and parents should not run behind scores. It doesn’t matter what they score because today, we live in a liberated world. We don’t end up as what we study. If that’s the case, we wouldn’t have so many engineers as film directors and in cinema. Education is good. It helps you get experience, intelligence, and money, but interests are different, and what you become in life is different.”