Two workers engaged in cutting tree die in wall collapse

CHENNAI: Two workers employed at a private company in Ambattur Industrial Estate were killed after a branch fell on the compound wall causing a portion of the wall to collapse on them. The Ambattur Estate police have arrested the private company manager, Madhavan, and supervisor Thandapani under section 106(1) of the BNS.

The deceased were identified as Thangaraj (32) and Vijayakumar (41). According to police, the private company had hired four men on a contract basis to cut down trees on their premises. While one of them was on top of a tree cutting it, Thangaraj, Vijayakumar and Anbu (41) were holding the ropes. When a large branch fell on the compound wall, the structure collapsed on the three men.

While Thangaraj died on the spot, Vijayakumar was declared dead on arrival at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Anbu is under treatment. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered.

Relatives of the deceased staged a protest, demanding stringent action against the company. Police pacified them, following which the relatives dispersed.