A penchant for pens

Early this month, the spotlight was on Fika, Adyar. Pen lovers from the city made a beeline to the Chennai Pen Show to take a glimpse at some unique products and delve into the stories of their making. One stall, of a homegrown brand, had people’s attention. “Our counter saw a footfall of 16,000 to 20,000 individuals just on the third day,” shares an elated MP Kandan.

The stall was that of Ranga Pens’. And Kandan, its second-generation owner.

Kandan’s father MS Pandurangan was working in a pen-manufacturing company in Thiruvallur in the mid-1950s.

Thiruvallur was a hub for cottage industries then. Pen manufacturing was the mainstay. This was a time when Sriperumbadur was not an industrial hub yet. People depended on local town jobs to eke out a living.

“It took him only a year, not only to learn, but master the skill of pen making,” shares Kandan. In the dim glow of a bustling workshop, the rhythmic clatter of a foot pedal-powered lathe machine filled the air. Pandurangan’s foot set the shaft and belt into motion, shaping pen barrels with precision — each corner exuding perfection.

This routine of an employee gradually shifted to the busy schedule of a factory owner. Kandan says, “He established his own feeder company, as a small cottage industry, at the age of 17-18. A feeder company is where the parts of the nib are manufactured.” Formed in 1970, Ranga Pens then widened its scope and started producing pens because “it was a time when people used and collected antique pens, especially the fountain pens,” points out Kandan.