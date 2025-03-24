Will Chennai say aye to AI stylists?

Fashion is deeply personal. One wrong outfit and your entire day is ruined. One perfect look and you’re suddenly the main character, strutting down the street like it’s Paris Fashion Week (even if it’s just Nungambakkam High Road). But what if an algorithm, not your gut instinct, decided what you wear?

In the classic 1995 rom-com Clueless, Cher had her iconic digital wardrobe — swiping through outfit combos long before we had iPhones. Thirty years later, AI isn’t just picking outfits in movies; it’s happening in real life. Take companies like AlphaBake, for instance. This generative AI firm pioneering fashion-tech solutions building AI-powered stylists doesn’t just help you mix and match outfits but learn your style, predict trends, and offer a level of personalisation that goes beyond “black goes with everything.”

Slay or simulation?

While brands and tech giants are diving into AI-powered fashion, the people of Chennai sure do have their opinions.

Would you trust an algorithm with your wardrobe? Let’s find out.

Some say: AI? Please. My biggest fashion inspiration is still my mother screaming ‘Wear something nice!’ Not everyone is sold on the idea of an AI stylist. Amaira Gill, a student, is sceptical. “I already get bullied by my mirror; now an app is going to judge me too?” she scoffs. “Fashion is about personality… If AI starts picking my outfits, next thing you know, I’ll be wearing an algorithm-approved ‘safe choice’ every day like some NPC.”