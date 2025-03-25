Colouring concerns on canvas

What comes to mind when you see crows perched on electric wires, suddenly getting electrocuted or labourers toil under the scorching sun at construction sites, or oceans choking on plastic, spitting remnants onto the shore, or when clock towers stand as a silent witness to time, seasons, and climate change?

Are we running out of clean, open spaces with each ticking second? Are our cities marching towards destruction at the hands of their own occupants? While this is our everyday reality, Urban Shock, an ongoing exhibition urges us to pause, reflect and reconsider our urban spaces. This display is presented by young artists from Diana’s Art Room studios.

Diana Shatish, one of the curator’s of the show, says, “The kids are studying about a lot of artists who have talked about current events and have voiced out various social and mental concerns like a white genre. As part of our after study, we started this. We just thought it was a great idea to culminate our voices through the art exhibition.”