Dikshitar 250: Echoes of timeless melodies

In the digital age, a newly released song goes viral and is forgotten as quickly. But there are a few songs that truly stand the test of time. G Ravikiran, musician and founder of Guruguhaamrta, says, “If I sing Vathapi Ganapathim Bhajeham, we connect with it even today. If a composition is viral after 200 years of it being composed, then it is a testament to its nature.”

Giving a chance to Chennai’s rasikas to enjoy 200-year-old compositions, Guruguhaamrta, a movement started in 2009 to celebrate Muthuswami Dikshitar, presents Dikshitar 250 celebrations. “The ragas sung by him are so unique. His approach is distinctive, giving a new dimension even to the ragas you thought you knew,” he shares.

Dikshitar’s music, he adds, has a unique soundscape. He says, “There is no better word than this to describe his work because when you listen to the classical composition, the sounds are different. Academically speaking, his soundscape comes from a certain tradition of music that is unique compared to the rest of the compositions,” he observes.