Second Chembarambakkam pipeline to be ready by April, will meet Chennai's water needs: Minister KN Nehru

CHENNAI: The work on the second pipeline from the Chembarambakkam water treatment plant will be completed by April, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru told the Assembly on Tuesday. With this, the full capacity of the Chembarambakkam treatment plant — 530 MLD — can be utilised.
“The contract awarded initially was terminated due to the contractor’s poor performance. Tenders were floated again and the work order was awarded. Around 90% of work has now been completed,” Nehru said.
With this, around 50% of Chennai’s drinking water demand can be met solely through Chembarambakkam, he added. The initiative is expected to benefit residents of Adyar, Teynampet, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Ambattur and Alandur.
Around 200 kilometres of footpaths are to be laid along bus route roads in the city under the non-motorised transport scheme at a cost of Rs 200 crore. In addition, 30 new parks will come up across the city at a cost of Rs 60 crore along with indoor stadia in all zones of the corporation at a cost of Rs 45 crore.
Nehru also said work will soon begin for the 24x7 piped water supply to Pallipattu and Tiruvanmiyur at a cost of Rs 690 crore. Regarding landfills, Nehru said 568 acres of land will be reclaimed from Kodungaiyur and Perungudi once the biomining process, carried out at a cost of Rs 991 crore, comes to an end.
On the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam, Minister for Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) PK Sekarbabu said the initiative began in March 2024 with an initial allocation of Rs 1,000 crore.
In August last year, the allocation was increased to Rs 6,400 crore under which around 231 projects were initiated. Of this, a total of Rs 2,400 crore was contributed by the CMDA for works such as parks, playfields, medical infrastructure, and renovation of school buildings among others.