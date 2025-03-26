Second Chembarambakkam pipeline to be ready by April, will meet Chennai's water needs: Minister KN Nehru

CHENNAI: The work on the second pipeline from the Chembarambakkam water treatment plant will be completed by April, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru told the Assembly on Tuesday. With this, the full capacity of the Chembarambakkam treatment plant — 530 MLD — can be utilised.

“The contract awarded initially was terminated due to the contractor’s poor performance. Tenders were floated again and the work order was awarded. Around 90% of work has now been completed,” Nehru said.

With this, around 50% of Chennai’s drinking water demand can be met solely through Chembarambakkam, he added. The initiative is expected to benefit residents of Adyar, Teynampet, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Ambattur and Alandur.

Around 200 kilometres of footpaths are to be laid along bus route roads in the city under the non-motorised transport scheme at a cost of Rs 200 crore. In addition, 30 new parks will come up across the city at a cost of Rs 60 crore along with indoor stadia in all zones of the corporation at a cost of Rs 45 crore.