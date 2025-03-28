MTC to add 180 e-buses to its fleet to facilitate free rides for women

CHENNAI: In a bid to improve travel comfort and ease overcrowding in ordinary buses, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is set to add nearly 170-180 low-floors, non-AC electric buses to its fleet under the ‘Vidiyal Payanam’ scheme, which provides free travel for women, persons with disabilities (PwDs), and transpersons. These buses are part of a larger order of 500 e-buses being procured by MTC with World Bank funding.

With the expansion, the total number of free buses for women in Chennai will go up from the current 1,630 to 1,800 within the next four to five months. In total, the MTC has received 750 new buses, including 535 low-floor buses.

Of the 500 e-buses, 400 will be non-AC low-floor, while the remaining 100 will be AC low-floor. Currently, MTC carries around 950 to 1,000 commuters per bus a day, the second-highest ridership in India after Mumbai. In contrast, city buses in Bengaluru and New Delhi carry an average 650 to 750 commuters per bus in a day.

A senior MTC official told TNIE, “The government reimburses waived fares for women and others. As per World Bank guidelines, we must optimise bus utilisation and reduce congestion. Hence, 40%-45% of the 400 new e-buses will operate as ordinary services, offering free travel for women.”

The manufacturer has already built prototypes of both non-AC and AC electric buses, and they are currently undergoing testing. Once MTC approves the prototypes, large-scale production will begin.

“The e-buses are expected to hit Chennai roads in at least three to four months,” the official added.

The 500 e-buses are being procured at a cost `875 crore, with 70% funded by the World Bank and the remaining 30% covered by the state government. The e-buses will be operated under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, where the operator will build, operate, and maintain the buses for 12 years, with MTC paying fixed fares throughout the contract period. Meanwhile, charging stations and maintenance infrastructure for e-buses are being developed at Vyasarpadi, Perumbakkam, KK. Nagar, Poonamallee, Tondiarpet, and Perambur bus depots.

According to official data, 60 lakh commuters avail free travel in government buses across TN under Vidiyal Payanam scheme.