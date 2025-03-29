History sheeter shot in leg during arrest near Singaperumal Koil in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old history sheeter was arrested after he was allegedly shot in the leg by the Chengalpattu district police in a forested area near Singaperumal Koil late on Friday night. He is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Chengalpattu.

The man has been identified as Ashok of Chengalpattu, and was involved in at least four murder cases, the police said.

The police said Ashok went absconding after coming out on bail in a murder case a few months ago.

Based on a tip off, the police surrounded him near Singaperumal Koil. As he allegedly tried to attack the police in a bid to escape, the police shot at him in his leg after a warning, sources said.