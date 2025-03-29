Three get life imprisonment in Chennai for murdering man in 2017

CHENNAI: Three persons have been slapped with life sentence along with a fine of Rs 2,000 each by the 19th Additional Sessions Court in the murder case of a man, S Vinoth alias ‘Kurangu’ Vinoth, whose body was found from the bushes near the ICF ground in 2017.

The convicts have been identified as J Santhosh (25), T Subiramanya Raj (24) and M David (19). Police said another accused, M Mathan, died during the course of the trial. The case was registered at ICF police station.

A minor boy, 17 years of age at the time of the crime, was given a two-year sentence by the Juvenile Justice board in 2017 for his involvement in the crime.

The investigating officer of the case A Elangovan, the current Thiruvottiyur assistant commissioner, was then the inspector at ICF police station. Elangovan who will be retiring on Monday was rewarded by Commissioner A Arun on Friday.