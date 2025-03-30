Chennai bound domestic flight suffers tyre burst, lands safely

CHENNAI: A Chennai-bound flight from Jaipur, before the scheduled landing, experienced a tyre burst on Sunday morning and authorities facilitated an emergency landing for the aircraft, airport officials said.

All the passengers and the crew are safe and they deplaned safely upon landing, they said.

Before landing, the pilot detected the tyre-burst and alerted authorities, and they acted as per norms for landing under such circumstances.

"Upon visual inspection of the aircraft, wheel no 2 was found damaged with trye pieces coming out from the tyre-left interior" according to officials.