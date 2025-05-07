Couple from Bengal found dead in Periamet hotel room

CHENNAI: A married couple hailing from West Bengal, Rithik Kayal (23) and Tasmira Khatun (23), was found dead in a hotel room in Periamet on Tuesday morning. According to police, Rithik was working at a hotel in Thiruvanmiyur where he also stayed, while Tasmira worked and stayed at a hotel in Royapuram. They used to meet once a week at one of the hotels in the city. Around 12 pm on Sunday, the couple booked a room at a hotel in Periamet and checked in.

On Monday morning, when a hotel staff knocked at their room door for breakfast service, it went unanswered. Despite several attempts when the couple did not come out, the hotel management alerted the police. Police personnel broke open the door and found the couple dead. The bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

“We spoke to their families in West Bengal. Preliminary inquiry suggests that there was a conflict between the two due to personal reasons. We are yet to ascertain the exact cause for their extreme decision. Inquiry is under way,” a police officer said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide helpline 044-24640050).