GCC plans state-wide portal to maintain pet, stray dog records

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has floated tenders for designing and implementing a comprehensive platform, comprising software and mobile applications, for the identification and end-to-end management of community and pet dog records, along with the supply of implantable microchips.

With this, the city corporation, which is the nodal body for designing the portal, plans to keep track of information such as dog bite cases, abandonment of pet dogs which adds to the stray dog population and ensuring that community dogs captured by the GCC for animal birth control (ABC) are not relocated, in accordance with the ABC Act.

People can report animal cruelty, and download international travel certificates for pets, access a pet licensing portal with payment gateways and renewal reminders and even a provision for adoption of orphaned animals, through this platform.

“While the civic body is preparing it as a state-wide portal, we are yet to work out details of how it will be implemented,” a corporation official said.

The software platform will have a master dashboard for state-level animal welfare monitoring and at the local body level for municipal corporations, municipalities and districts. This will be used to put together and monitor information under various heads like dog categories (pet/community/abandoned), sterilisation and vaccination status, disease outbreaks, location of community or abandoned dogs’ capture, breeder registrations, cruelty complaints, and dog bite incidents.