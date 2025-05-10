IAS officer on morning walk bitten by dog in Chennai

CHENNAI: Uma Maheshwari, an IAS officer serving as Additional Commissioner (LTU), Commercial Taxes, was attacked by a pet dog during a morning walk in Balaji Nagar, Royapettah, on Thursday. The dog, a native breed, allegedly freed itself from its owner and bit the officer while she was walking with her husband.

She was immediately taken to Royapettah GH, where she received an anti-rabies vaccination. A police complaint has been filed against the pet owner, Suresh, at Royapettah police station.

GCC veterinary officer J Kamal Hussain said, “The dog was found to be vaccinated against rabies, but the owner does not possess a valid pet licence. The GCC is has issued a warning notice to the owner, instructing him to obtain a licence and follow all guidelines. As per guidelines, it has been mandated for all pet dogs to be kept on a leash in public areas. However, owners still fail to comply with the rules.”

While there is presently no penalty or seizure provision for such incidents, Hussain said stricter measures are in the pipeline. “While GCC is working on microchipping pet dogs, penalty for not following mandated norms are under consideration.”