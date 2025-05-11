Chennai

Two arrested for sexual assault in separate cases registered in Chennai all-women police stations

In the first case, the accused had attempted to force himself on the complainant; in the second case, the accused broke into his neighbour's house and attempted to assault her.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.Express Illustration
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested in separate sexual assault cases registered by the Guduvancherry and Madhavaram All Women Police Stations (AWPS) on Friday, police said.

The case was registered at Guduvancherry AWPS. According to police sources, a 20-year-old woman from Padappai was approached by Kandipan (36) when she was waiting at a bus stop on Thursday night.

The accused offered her a lift on his motorcycle as they live nearby which she accepted. However, he stopped near a dark corner midway and tried to force himself upon her.

The victim escaped the spot and filed a complaint with the police who arrested him on Friday.

In the second case, accused R Kamesh (55) barged into his neighbour’s home in Madhavaram and tried to assault the 27-year-old woman. His attempt was thwarted by her loud screams. Later she filed a complaint with the local police which arrested him.

chennai
sexual assault
two arrested

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com