Stellar display helps Sical move up divisions

Winning 11 out of 11 matches may look like an easy task, but Sical did face some tough teams and tricky situations. “Matches against RKS Cricket Club and IOB were quite challenging. We faced IOB in the match that decided the Zone championship. Star performers of the match were Kannan and Wafar with the bat, while V Subramania Siva and Akash Sumra stood out with the ball. We played the overall Third Division Championship catch against Bunts CC, with Tamil Kumaran and Sanjay playing key roles. The overall championship match was played at VB Nest grounds, so one needed to adapt to the conditions and the wickets. Our players adapted well,” he said.

Rathinam credited the team management for providing good coaches and excellent acilities for the boys to perform to their potential. “Our coaches are Tamil Kumaran and Subramania Siva, and the support staff are Prabhakaran, Vasu, and Vairav. They helped the players to be in good shape and perform to their potential. Our team management held all the practice sessions at Madras Institute of Sports Academy, St. George School, in the heart of the city, and all players could practice easily,” he said.

Now they have set their sights on getting a promotion and bringing the team to the First Division with the long-term goal of winning the Raja of Palayampatti Shield. “We are dedicated to working towards this goal. To strengthen the squad for higher competition, we need to evaluate and recruit additional talent. This could involve bringing in experienced players who have played in the Second Division or higher, as well as identifying emerging talent. We will provide the team with specialised training to improve essential skills for the next level of competition, such as fitness, match awareness, and mental toughness,’’ he signed off.