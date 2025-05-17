Chennai

Class 10 board exam results: When resolve pens a big win, the toppers’ story

Sobana, a student of CGHSS on Buddha Street, secured first in her school and second among all GCC schools.
Sobana A
Sobana A
Praveena S A
Updated on
2 min read

CHENNAI: Their schools don’t have big names, yet they scripted an emphatic win, thanks to their steely resolve. Meet Tejasvini BS, Sobana A and Arun S, who emerged toppers among corporation school students by scoring 492, 491 and 487 marks respectively in class 10 boards.

The son of a single mother making ends meet by working as a domestic help, Arun S, a student of corporation’s Chennai Higher Secondary School in Choolaimedu, has secured a centum in Social Science. He was abandoned by his father when he was just six years old.

His mother, S Vijaya (40), who earns just Rs 8,000 a month, was on cloud nine when she said, “After several years, this is the day I have regained my happiness.”

“I studied only till Class 5 as I had no interest in learning back then, and my parents didn’t compel me either. Instead they made me do odd jobs. If I had studied, I wouldn’t have to wash utensils in three to four houses a day. We can live without food, but not without education,” said the proud mother.

The family lives in a rented room, with a major part of Vijaya’s salary going towards the rent. Yet, she ensured her son never lacked support in his academics.

Tejasvini
Tejasvini

Speaking to TNIE, Arun said, “Most of the time, I preferred staying at school as the environment helped me focus. My mother does everything for me. I just wish to make her proud,” he said.

With plans to pursue Computer Science in Class 11, Arun aspires to become an IAS officer.

Sobana, a student of CGHSS on Buddha Street, secured first in her school and second among all GCC schools. Her father runs an indigenous medicine store, and her mother is a homemaker. With two brothers studying in private schools, Sobana chose corporation school to ease her family’s burden.

She also had topped her school in Class 9 and was awarded `3,000 then. “By securing good marks, I believe I can support my family and make my parents proud,” she said, adding now she plans to pursue Bio-Maths in Class 11 and prepare for NEET.

Tejasvini from CGHSS, Saidapet, the topper among students of all GCC schools, is the daughter of a section officer in MSME department at the secretariat and her mother is a teacher.

Humaira Irfana A and Saranya S from the same school secured 486 and 483 marks respectively.

Class 10 board exam results
Chennai Higher Secondary School

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com