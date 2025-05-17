Class 10 board exam results: When resolve pens a big win, the toppers’ story

CHENNAI: Their schools don’t have big names, yet they scripted an emphatic win, thanks to their steely resolve. Meet Tejasvini BS, Sobana A and Arun S, who emerged toppers among corporation school students by scoring 492, 491 and 487 marks respectively in class 10 boards.
The son of a single mother making ends meet by working as a domestic help, Arun S, a student of corporation’s Chennai Higher Secondary School in Choolaimedu, has secured a centum in Social Science. He was abandoned by his father when he was just six years old.
His mother, S Vijaya (40), who earns just Rs 8,000 a month, was on cloud nine when she said, “After several years, this is the day I have regained my happiness.”
“I studied only till Class 5 as I had no interest in learning back then, and my parents didn’t compel me either. Instead they made me do odd jobs. If I had studied, I wouldn’t have to wash utensils in three to four houses a day. We can live without food, but not without education,” said the proud mother.
The family lives in a rented room, with a major part of Vijaya’s salary going towards the rent. Yet, she ensured her son never lacked support in his academics.
Speaking to TNIE, Arun said, “Most of the time, I preferred staying at school as the environment helped me focus. My mother does everything for me. I just wish to make her proud,” he said.
With plans to pursue Computer Science in Class 11, Arun aspires to become an IAS officer.
Sobana, a student of CGHSS on Buddha Street, secured first in her school and second among all GCC schools. Her father runs an indigenous medicine store, and her mother is a homemaker. With two brothers studying in private schools, Sobana chose corporation school to ease her family’s burden.
She also had topped her school in Class 9 and was awarded `3,000 then. “By securing good marks, I believe I can support my family and make my parents proud,” she said, adding now she plans to pursue Bio-Maths in Class 11 and prepare for NEET.
Tejasvini from CGHSS, Saidapet, the topper among students of all GCC schools, is the daughter of a section officer in MSME department at the secretariat and her mother is a teacher.
Humaira Irfana A and Saranya S from the same school secured 486 and 483 marks respectively.