Class 10 board exam results: When resolve pens a big win, the toppers’ story

CHENNAI: Their schools don’t have big names, yet they scripted an emphatic win, thanks to their steely resolve. Meet Tejasvini BS, Sobana A and Arun S, who emerged toppers among corporation school students by scoring 492, 491 and 487 marks respectively in class 10 boards.

The son of a single mother making ends meet by working as a domestic help, Arun S, a student of corporation’s Chennai Higher Secondary School in Choolaimedu, has secured a centum in Social Science. He was abandoned by his father when he was just six years old.

His mother, S Vijaya (40), who earns just Rs 8,000 a month, was on cloud nine when she said, “After several years, this is the day I have regained my happiness.”

“I studied only till Class 5 as I had no interest in learning back then, and my parents didn’t compel me either. Instead they made me do odd jobs. If I had studied, I wouldn’t have to wash utensils in three to four houses a day. We can live without food, but not without education,” said the proud mother.

The family lives in a rented room, with a major part of Vijaya’s salary going towards the rent. Yet, she ensured her son never lacked support in his academics.