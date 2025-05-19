Pregnant woman falls as bike hits bump in Chennai; gets emergency C-section

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old pregnant woman, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her husband driving, was severely injured after she fell off when the bike hit a speed breaker at high speed in KK Nagar on Saturday night.

The woman underwent a surgery and is under observation. Her nine-month old child was delivered through an emergency C-section procedure and has been kept in an incubator, police said.

According to the Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the woman, G Divya, had gotten married to her relative S Gopi (32), a painter, a few years ago. Gopi was previously married but had separated from his first wife. When the couple, who resided in KK Nagar, fought, Divya would go to a nearby park to cool off, police said. Gopi would often bring her back home.

On Saturday night, the couple had had a fight and Divya went to the park in KK Nagar. Passersby found Divya alone at the park and contacted Gopi who came and took her on his bike, and they headed home, sources said.

As Gopi went over a speed breaker at high speed, he allegedly lost balance and Divya fell off the bike. Passersby rushed her to a government hospital and alerted the police.

“Divya is under observation and the nine-month-old baby is in an incubator. Further monitoring of their conditions is required before commenting on their health,” a police source said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.