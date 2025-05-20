A fable of friendship

Wonders of Asunam

Salamander has always been intrigued by Indian myths and folklore, especially the lesser-known ones as he believes that they are integral to our lives and identities, too. He goes back to the Sangam literature and says that the Asunam was believed to be last spotted thousands of years ago in the Kunjari hills (Nilgiris). “They’re described as bird-like creatures with a body like a serpent, the temperament of a deer, and the strength of a dozen horses. They would nest among the sharpest cliffs and only venture out to listen to the chirping of birds and the rustling of leaves,” he adds.

It’s believed that these birds loved the sounds of nature, but they were also phonophobic, which meant loud noises could be fatal for them. “It’s believed that they were hunted to extinction by our ancestors, who would draw them out of their caves playing melodious music and then kill them using the loud beat of a drum.” The idea that there could be a music-loving beast-like creature, such as humongous birds could be vulnerable to loud noise, more than that the thought of human interaction with them, enchanted him.

The author’s fascination for his hometown is also profoundly shown in the book — a thinly-populated area amid forests, probably a reflection of his imagination and nostalgic memories of South India. “I grew up in Madras, but I also spent a lot of time in Kodaikanal. I love my city, but I’ve always had a bias towards stories set in small towns and villages. Song of the Asunam is born out of my love for Kodaikanal.”

The tension between wonder and danger is mirrored in Rajiv Eipe’s illustrations. Known for his understanding of fauna, flora, birds and their anatomy, Rajiv, who has worked with the author in his previous works, brings this story alive with texture and tone. Some pages burst with saturated hues, others retreat into pale browns and greens, reflecting mood and movement. “The village where the initial part of the story is set, is imagined in muddy brown tones, and the scene turns progressively greener as they traverse forests and hills during the course of their journey. The graphic novel format allows for plenty of visual interpretation beyond the text of the script. As described by Salamander, Asunam are these brilliantly multicoloured creatures, and the vibrancy of colour of their scales is an indication of their well-being.”

The story’s roots run even deeper. The collaborators drew inspiration from the Keezhadi civilization. “We discussed this story a few times and allowed it to evolve and come to us during our discussions, instead of forcing it out or planning it extensively.” The book could thus be inferred as an homage to a lost creature, a conversation starter about extinction, or simply an escapade to a period free from the modern world’s hustle and bustle, to nature and adventure.