Abuse, assault, and a triggering trial

Last month, an open letter about sexual abuse by the Sri Lankan Tamil-French author Shobasakti was posted online in two languages. Among the ten points in it, I found the last one very salient: “Shobasakthi’s promises to multiple women, simultaneously, in different countries and cities, that he is in a long-term, monogamous meaningful relationship with them, thereby misleading and gaslighting them and causing distress.”

What a powerful thing it is to have acknowledged that sexual exploitation under the pretext of love — whether through explicit statements or more manipulative means — falls under the spectrum of violence. It is violence that is fundamentally emotional in nature, but has lasting effects on the body memory too.

Recently, very recently, a man I loved shook me by the shoulders in a nuclear-intensity conversation wherein he claimed that 18 months of seeing each other did not constitute a relationship. He shook me by the shoulders because he wanted me to look at him as he yelled at me. I yelled back, the physical touch snapping me out of the mental disassociation I was experiencing because of my confusion and shock over his words. The way he grabbed me was the least of the ways he harmed me; and not just that night. Here I am at 39, in a place I was first in at 16. So many women, and some who are not women, know the cyclical way in which abuse appears in our lives.

For Cassie, this cyclical abuse has reappeared even when she is in a stable and loving relationship. She must revisit a nightmare from her youth, recount gory testimony, in order to punish Diddy for what he has done to many people. My heart goes out to her, because I ­— and so many others — have been her. We are her. We know.