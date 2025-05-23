Burglar on job gets trapped in Chennai house, threatens suicide

CHENNAI: Suicide threat was his Dernier ressort to get out of the situation, but it didn’t work out. In the end, Hasan Batcha (25), who was trapped inside a house during an alleged daylight-burglary attempt, was caught and handed over to the police.

When 50-year-old Ramzan came home in Thiru-vi-ka Nagar for lunch on Wednesday afternoon, he sensed something unusual. Peeping inside, he was stunned to see a ‘stranger’ searching for valuables. He didn’t have to think twice. He just locked the main door, trapping the burglar inside.

The police said Batcha entered the house after Ramzan had left for work. After the ‘burglar’ was seen inside, Ramzan quietly locked the main door from outside before alerting the neighbours.

Realising that he had been trapped, Batcha began creating a scene and threatened those who gathered around the house that he would end his life if he was not allowed to walk away, the police said.

Ramzan and his neighbours opened the door, but managed to restrain him till the policemen reached the spot to arrest him. He was later sent to prison. Police said further investigation to check if Batcha was involved in other burglaries is under way.