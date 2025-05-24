Semmenchery Police launch outreach to help low-income students pursue higher education

CHENNAI: It is not part of their duty, but the police officials in Semmenchery are doing their bit to encourage students from low-income families in Perumbakkam and Kannagi Nagar pursue higher education.

The community outreach initiative, launched on Thursday, targets students living in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in Perumbakkam and Kannagi Nagar who have completed Class XII but are unable to continue studies due to financial constraints or other hurdles.

To motivate students, the police are carrying out awareness drives through loudspeaker announcements and door-to-door campaigns.

Students who have already applied in colleges could submit application forms, marksheets, and certificates to the police officials, and they would help follow up with institutions.

“To those facing financial difficulties, we’re assuring help in finding sponsors. For those who’ve applied, we’ll speak to college management and help them with admissions. So far, 85 students have signed up,” a police officer said.

Lauding their efforts, CM MK Stalin, on X platform, said, “I congratulate the police personnel who are trying to bring students to colleges, realising that education is protection.”