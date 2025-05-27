How to achieve the perfect balance through Japandi

Japandi is nothing but the coming together of Scandinavian and modern Japanese interior design styles. Both have the spotlight on clean lines and shapes. A design style that focuses on minimalistic yet functional spaces through natural elements and muted colours. This design style does not encourage gaudy detailing, high contrast palettes, and dark spaces. Here are the key elements of Japandi.

Materials

The materials used in Japandi are neutral, earthy, and comforting. For furniture, rattan, bamboo, cane, wicker, and wood are used. Textiles used are usually organic linens, brushed cottons, and organic muslins. Japandi also promotes handmade and artisanal work like terracotta, clay, and concrete artefacts, which adds to the majority of décor used here. Hardwood floors are the top favourite to add the required warmth and aesthetic to these spaces.