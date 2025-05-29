A CA's route to simplifying money talks

How did your early experiences shape your understanding of money and how has it evolved over the years?

I grew up in a household where money was discussed fairly often and openly. My father is a chartered accountant and so am I. When we were young, he’d keep driving this whole point about needing to save, needing to invest. He’d always encourage us to go forth and invest. So, I did not know until much later, that most households did not discuss money with the aggression that my household did. My mother, I remember, always used to tell me that “you have to own your own money”. So we were also driven to like work early on and I think all of that really helped shape my relationship with money.

As I grew older, that aggression with which I chased money as a young person mellowed down. Now, I do look at value more than the actual number itself. It’s healthier now.

Did these personal experiences make you pen down this book?

Absolutely. I realised that a lot of extremely smart women were struggling with finances or they would say, I’ll let my brother/dad/boyfriend/husband handle it versus them taking money in their control. I found it very surprising. More women should take part in investment decisions. They should know what’s going on with their money. So, I wanted to create something that would help people, both young and old, to not feel overwhelmed at the thought of taking control of their finances, because there’s so much material outside right now. The Internet is very overwhelming, and is putting off a lot of people from picking this up. That was a key factor that encouraged me to write this book.