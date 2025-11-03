The poetry in motion

It is said that the Vedas, filled with profound wisdom, were once too difficult for the commoners to grasp. Seeing this, lord Brahma created a fifth Veda — the Natyaveda. This weaved together drama and dance to make divine knowledge accessible to everyone. This belief that classical art should be accessible to all, is what dancers Shijith Nambiar and Parvathy Menon carry forward in their work today. For them, dance was always meant to be a bridge. “We absolutely don’t believe that classical arts belong to a certain community,” Shijith explains. He points to the origin of classical art to make his point.

This is a lesson they live by. Through their Chidagni Foundation, they have set up the Sakhi, an arts centre in a village near Mahabalipuram. Here, they bring this ancient ideal to life. “We teach the village children both Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam, free of cost. We totally believe that art is meant for everyone. Art can uplift and enhance everybody’s life,” says Parvathy.

This sincere belief flowed naturally into their latest production, ‘Kavyam — The Poetry Within’. Conceptualised and choreographed by Shijith, the performance brought to life four iconic compositions through group choreography. It is an attempt to uncover the deeper poetry within each song. As Parvathy says, it is about “bringing the unspoken, the poetry of a kriti. Shijith does this by diving into the composer’s vision, crafting a story using only the traditional vocabulary of Bharatanatyam.